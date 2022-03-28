Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLOK opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
