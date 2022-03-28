CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. CITIC has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.54.
