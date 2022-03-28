Citigroup Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $210.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.32 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

