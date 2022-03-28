Citigroup Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

F stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

