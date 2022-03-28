Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

