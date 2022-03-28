Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.