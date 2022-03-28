Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

XOM stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,755,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.