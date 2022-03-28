Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17,659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,469,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 2,455,693 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after buying an additional 131,693 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,652,000 after buying an additional 1,962,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 656,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.