Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 508,786 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

