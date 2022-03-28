Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,588.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). Insiders purchased a total of 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON CBG traded down GBX 11.45 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,178.55 ($15.52). The company had a trading volume of 295,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,361. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.