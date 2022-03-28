Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Coffee alerts:

NASDAQ JVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.