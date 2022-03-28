Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

