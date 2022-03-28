Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Commerzbank stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.