Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Commvault Systems worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

