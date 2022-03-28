Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.