Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.
Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
