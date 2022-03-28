CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPUY opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

