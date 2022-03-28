Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,821. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

