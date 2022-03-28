Contrasting Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shore Community Bank and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.93 $2.63 billion $2.63 9.08

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shore Community Bank and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $27.06, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37%

Dividends

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Shore Community Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

