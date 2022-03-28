Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (CNIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS:CNIG opened at $24.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Corning Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $24.65.
About Corning Natural Gas (Get Rating)
