CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

