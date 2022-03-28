Country Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 173 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,922,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.59. 200,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,057. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.13.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

