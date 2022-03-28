Country Trust Bank Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $126.00. 78,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,812. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

