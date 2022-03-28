Country Trust Bank Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 19,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.62. 759,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

