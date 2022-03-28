Country Trust Bank Sells 1,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,983,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 95,791 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66,116 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,460,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,547,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

