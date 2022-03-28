Country Trust Bank Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

