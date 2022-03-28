Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.

NYSEARCA:META opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

