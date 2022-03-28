Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 503 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

