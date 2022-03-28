Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC opened at $196.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.