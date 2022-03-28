Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $55.05 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

