Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $108,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.