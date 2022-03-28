Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $555.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.94. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $344.10 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

