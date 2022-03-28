Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 421 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 391,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

