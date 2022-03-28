Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.