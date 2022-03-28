Credit Suisse Group Cuts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €120.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 34,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

