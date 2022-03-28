Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,146,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 10,624,460 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $8.15.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 446,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 423,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

