Credits Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $114,304.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

