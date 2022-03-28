Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $551.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $116,478.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,520. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.