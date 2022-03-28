Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CRECU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.