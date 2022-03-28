Critical Review: APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for APA and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 6 10 1 2.71 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus price target of $39.81, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and Halcon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.73 $973.00 million $2.59 15.39 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Summary

APA beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Halcon Resources (Get Rating)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

