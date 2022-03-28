Critical Survey: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.26 $14.91 million N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.91 -$88.94 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 4 0 2.80

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

