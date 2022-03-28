Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.