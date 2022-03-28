Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

