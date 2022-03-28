CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits One Day Volume of $4.08 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.48 or 0.07080500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.62 or 0.99872451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 763,404,589 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

