CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CSX by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

