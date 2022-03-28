CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.