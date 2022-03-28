CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,406. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

