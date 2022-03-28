CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 159 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.75. The stock had a trading volume of 402,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

