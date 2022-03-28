CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $12,049.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07074800 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.18 or 0.99803396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

