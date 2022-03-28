Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

