David P. Storch Sells 47,500 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

