Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $439.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

