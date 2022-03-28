Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

DH opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

